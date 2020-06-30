T.J.’s Forecast: Not much relief behind the cold front

A cold front has been tracking toward the Sunflower State today and ahead of that, temperatures have soared.

Many of us topped out in the triple digits with the humidity making it feel even worse. Wichita hit 100° for the first time since August of last year.

It’s going to feel oppressive as we progress through the rest of the evening with high heat and humidity. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect through 8 PM.

Some of our eastern communities have had them extended through Wednesday evening because those feels like temps could still climb near 105°.

As this front continues to move through, a spotty shower or storm is possible, especially near the Kansas-Nebraska State-line. Most of us will stay dry but we can’t take that slim chance off the table.

If one could develop, it could turn briefly strong as that lid on the atmosphere erodes this evening. A Marginal Risk includes some of our far northern neighborhoods.

A spotty sprinkle is possible through the overnight in Central Kansas with lows remaining mild in the mid-70s. Out west, it’ll be cooler and drier with lows in the 50s!

A lingering shower is possible on Wednesday but chances are slim. Highs will be a touch cooler out west, in the mid-90s with triple digits still in-store as you travel farther to the east.

This boundary looks to stall throughout the Plains and it tries to push northward on Thursday. A piece of energy rides along that possibly sparking up some late-day showers and storms.

The best bet for seeing these will be overnight Thursday in Wichita. We’ll keep that slim chance of a stray storm Friday and on 4th of July but we’re not expecting much as this ridge of high pressure continues to build in. Easterly to northeasterly flow at the surface will hold our temps down toward normal through the holiday but we start to feel the heat once again by the start of next week. Highs are looking to surge back into the mid and upper 0s by next Tuesday.

Have a great night!

-T.J.