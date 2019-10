Our first wave of rain and snow has moved out but we need to brace for the next one because it will be more significant. A storm system in the Plains will intensify between today and Wednesday, bringing widespread snow and rain/snow. Most of the area will start off dry Tuesday morning with the exception of Northwestern Kansas where some snow showers have started to move back in.

Expect cold and cloudy conditions through the first part of the day with morning temps sitting below freezing.