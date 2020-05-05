T.J.’s Forecast: Passing shower possible tonight, drier Wednesday

The second day of the workweek has been much calmer thanks to high pressure taking over the region.

Quiet conditions will hold through the remainder of the evening with lots of sunshine and pleasant temps. Overnight, a weak disturbance will drop down from the north bringing a couple of showers.

Not everyone will see raindrops but the best shot for seeing some will be in our northern communities.

Lows will drop into the 40s for many but some isolated spots in the 30s are possible in Northwestern Kansas. A Frost Advisory has been issued for some of our northwestern neighborhoods.

Tomorrow will be beautiful once again with seasonable conditions on the docket. Highs will climb back into the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next system moves toward the viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday and this will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Severe weather is not expected in Kansas but a stronger storm isn’t off the table. A better chance will lie to our south into Oklahoma. Behind this storm system, we’ll feel a cooldown as we progress into Friday. A lingering shower or storm is possible early in the day as this area of low pressure tracks eastward.

Temps will tumble back below average to end the workweek with temps topping out in the low to mid-60s. A cold front approaches over the weekend possibly bringing a few sprinkles but most of us will stay dry. Our temperatures Saturday and Sunday will climb back toward average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another system will impact the state by the start of next week with showers and thunderstorms possible Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great night!

-T.J.