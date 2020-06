It's going to be one of those days where you'll want to either secure or bring in anything loose outside because it's going to turn very windy. High wind alerts across the area will be in effect all the way through Wednesday morning.

Drivers of high profile vehicles will also want to use extreme caution on the roads today and tonight. Wind speeds could touch 40 to 50 mph at times with gusts up to 60+ mph. The increase in winds will be brought on by a strong cold front that will track through the area.