T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet and warmer conditions on tap Tuesday

After a wickedly windy Sunday, conditions are much quieter as high pressure is building in. Wind gusts yesterday climbed into the 60s and even 70s as that front tore through Kansas.

Now that high pressure is in control, we’ll stay quieter. It will keep us pleasant and near average into tonight. Lows will be in the 40s for much of the region under starry skies.

Temperatures start to warm back up into Tuesday with southerly winds taking back over ahead of our next cold front.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 10° above average, if not higher by the afternoon, surging back into the 80s.

Many of us will be in the 80s with possibly some spots in the 90s on Wednesday as this cold front tracks through. This boundary will come through dry but winds will turn back around from the north to northwest keeping us cooler into the latter half of the workweek.

Sunshine will prevail Thursday and Friday with more seasonable temps on tap. High pressure will dominate into the weekend with highs warming back up ahead of yet another cold front slated to arrive late in the weekend. This one will need to be monitored for precip. but rain chances look slim to none through the extended period, which will greater enhance our drought conditions.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer