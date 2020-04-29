T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet and warmer heading into Thursday

It’s been a blustery day as drier and cooler air continue to work into the Plains behind the cold front that moved through yesterday.

Northerly flow kept us near average for this time of the year. High pressure will continue to build in as we go through the remainder of the day which will help our winds calm down some.

Lows will be chilly with starry skies, dipping into the 40s and possibly 30s in Northwestern Kansas/Southwest Nebraska.

Winds will begin to switch to a more southerly flow tomorrow morning. This will help temperatures to warm to the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Even hotter conditions arrive by Friday as that southerly breeze ramps up. Some spots could climb into the upper 90s. This ridge of high pressure will keep our weather pattern quiet to end the workweek but we begin to see some changes by the start of the weekend.

An area of low pressure will move through the region bringing our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. The track will be key and as it looks now, will track through Southern Nebraksa leaving much of Kansas dry on Saturday. We still can’t rule out an isolated storm though. A better chance of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday as the system sinks southeastward.

We will have some instability to work with in the atmosphere late Saturday so the severe threat will need to be monitored. We look to remain “capped” which will suppress our development. Rain chances are a little better heading into next week as another disturbance moves toward the viewing area. This storm system will move our way Monday into Tuesday possibly bringing more strong storms. Highs will remain seasonable, in the 70s and 80s heading into our first full week of May.

