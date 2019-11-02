T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet closedown to the weekend

High pressure has been in control for our Saturday which has given us lots of sunshine as well as pleasant temps.

A cold front is on the move though and this will attempt to bring in some cooler conditions as we step through the next 24 hours.

Below average conditions will still keep their grasp over the state, even with the southerly flow. Lows once again will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Remember to turn those clocks back as Daylight Saving Time ends. We’ll have a lot more sunshine, earlier in the day for our Sunday.

Tomorrow, more warmth will be streaming in ahead of that cold front that will move through dry.

Any moisture should remain off to our north and east. Highs will be topping out in 60s throughout a good chunk of the viewing area under mainly sunny skies.

Dry weather will hold strong as we head through the start of the workweek with a mix of clouds and sunshine on the docket. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Monday as a result of the cold frontal passage with a few more clouds developing late Monday into the day on Tuesday. This is a result of our next weather maker that will bring with it the chance for showers.

A system will arrive Wednesday and looks to bring impacts through the day on Thursday. Rain chances will be better across the southern half of the viewing area as this disturbance tracks by just to our south. In its wake, we’ll have a lot more sunshine Friday into the start of next weekend with highs warming back toward seasonable levels.

-T.J.