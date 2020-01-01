T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet end to 2019, even milder for New Year’s Day

High pressure has been the driving factor of our quiet stretch of weather and yes, it’s going to hold into 2020.

Starry conditions are in store through the rest of our New Year’s Eve but with that, temperatures will quickly cool.

Lows will be a little above average for this time of the year but you’re still going to want to bundle up if you’re headed out to ring in the New Year.

Lows be dipping into the low to mid-20s under mainly clear skies.

Our first day of 2020 will feature a few more clouds as wind turn back around to the southwest.

This will usher in even milder temperatures with highs expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s for many. The clouds that we’ll see are developing ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to move in by Thursday.

A couple of upper-level systems look to come together just to our east, which will keep the heaviest moisture out of the viewing area. We’re still looking at the chance for rain/snow showers throughout the state.

Western Kansas stands the best chance of seeing snowflakes mix in as colder air works into the state. Much of the precipitation in Central Kansas and in the Wichita Metro will fall as rain but as northerly flow takes over, we could see a few flakes mix in through the overnight hours and into Friday.

We’ll have to monitor the latest data for the potential of minor accumulations out west. By the weekend, drier air is taking back over which will bring back the sunshine and the warmer temps. Highs will rebound nicely Saturday and Sunday ahead of another frontal passage which will bring a return to the chill by the start of our first full week of 2020.

Happy New Year!

-T.J.