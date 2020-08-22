T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet end to our Saturday with maybe a sprinkle

High pressure is continuing to build our way from the west which will give us lots of sunshine through the remainder of the day.

A weak impulse in the atmosphere does bring the shot for a stray shower or storm in Western Kansas late this evening.

These are not expected to be strong. Temps will dip into the 60s through the overnight under a few clouds, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

We will keep that slim chance through the overnight and into Sunday morning but many will remain dry.

More sunshine is in store for our Sunday with highs once again climbing into the mid and upper 90s.

That disturbance continues to track southward through the region and it may be enough to spark up a shower or storm in the heat of the day tomorrow.

Overall, the workweek ahead is looking quiet with high pressure holding strong in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That means heat and sunshine for us here at home. Temps will remain above average for this time of August, in the mid to upper 90s.

Unsettled conditions return for the latter half of the workweek as our eyes turn to the remnants of Laura as moisture tracks inland. As it is looking now, the majority of the rainy activity will drench Missouri with much of Kansas staying dry. Either way, clouds and maybe a few wraparound showers and storms could be possible in SE Kansas this wave pushes off to the northeast.

We will continue to monitor closely. Winds will turn around to the northeast as we get that counter-clockwise motion around that system, meaning cooler conditions for the viewing area. A cold front also looks to arrive Thursday into Friday bringing a few showers and storms. Expect high in the lower 90s by the start of next weekend with some locations in Western Kansas in the 80s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer