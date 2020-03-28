T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter and calmer into Sunday

A potent area of low pressure is continuing to work off to the northeast this evening and we have felt blustery winds throughout Kansas as a result.

High pressure is building in behind this storm system which will help us dry and clear out tonight and also help those winds to calm down.

The threat of showers and storms shifts to our east through the rest of the day and that’s where a severe weather outbreak is possible. We’ve already witnessed multiple tornadoes with this potent storm.

Here at home, we will be quieter, with some clearing expected. Northerly to eventually westerly flow takes over with lows a little colder.

We’ll wake up to freezing conditions out west with readings near 40 in the Wichita Metro. The breeze will be much calmer tomorrow but downslope flow over the Rockies will help us warm back up into the 60s and 70s.

An area of low pressure moves our way to kick-off the workweek which will likely bring widespread moisture to the Sunflower State. Showers and storms will develop through the day from west to east with the majority of the viewing area seeing rain by late in the day.

A stronger to severe storm or two is possible as we will have some energy to work within the atmosphere. The best chance will be out in Southwest Kansas where a Marginal Risk is in place.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday but the latter half of the day is looking drier. Temperatures warm back into the 60s and 70s by mid-week ahead of another wave of moisture. This disturbance may bring a few sprinkles by Wednesday into Thursday and the front will cool us down. Highs will fall into the 50s by Friday as high pressure takes back over. The shower chance returns by the start of next weekend as this progressive pattern continues.

Have a great night!

-T.J.