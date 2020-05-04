T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter conditions in store overnight into Tuesday

After quite the active start to the workweek, conditions are beginning to slowly improve throughout the region. An area of low pressure is continuing to track eastward this evening, with the slight chance of a storm across far southeastern reaches of the viewing area.

We do have a Tornado Watch in effect until 10 PM for Chautauqua County but the latest trends keep the severe weather out of the viewing area.

We do have a bit of instability hanging on but this cold front is moving quickly and I think the best bet for severe weather will stay to our south and east.

As skies begin to clear overnight, lows will be seasonable, falling into the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will be gorgeous and a lot drier as winds remain from the north to northwest.

Highs will round out in the 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Quiet weather holds through mid-week before our next disturbance moves into Kansas. This storm system is looking to bring scattered showers and storms late Wednesday night through a good chunk of Thursday.

There won’t be a good deal of energy to work with as this wave moves through so I’m not expecting any severe weather on Thursday. We’ll continue to watch it closely though.

We may have few lingering showers or a rumble of thunder early Friday as this moisture tracks eastward. Another cold front approaches the state Saturday into Sunday which will bring another dip in our temps as well as a shot for rain. A few showers or isolated storms are possible but the chances are slim. Temperatures look to remain at or below normal as we progress into the second week of May with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.