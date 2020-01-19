T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter Saturday, more sunshine on Sunday

In the wake of the system that brought wintry weather to much of the region, high pressure is taking back over.

This will bring a much quieter end to the weekend with a fair amount of sunshine.

Overnight, lows will be cold as winds pump in mainly from the northeast. As the wind blows over the snowpack in places like Nebraska, it will usher in colder conditions.

Lows will take a big tumble as a result, with readings expected to dip into the teens and 20s. A few clouds will skirt through the skies thanks to a weak disturbance out to our west.

As high pressure continues to build in, this will decrease the clouds late Sunday into the start of the workweek. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s.

Even colder conditions are in store for Chiefs Kingdom so make sure you bundle up for the AFC Championship Game. Temperatures will likely top out near 20° through the game so get the red jackets ready to go.

Dry weather will hold through the start of the workweek with a nice warming trend developing. Winds will turn around to the south helping temps climb into the 50s in SW Kansas Monday with the cold hanging on in Central Kansas. This milder air will stream in ahead of our next storm system which takes shape by mid-week. An area of low pressure looks to develop in Colorado and dip toward Kansas.

Rain will overspread the area from west to east into Wednesday with moisture overspreading the region through the day. Colder air starts to filter in by Thursday and as this sinks south, some snow will start to mix with the rain.

Timing and the track of this storm will play a big role in the precipitation type and it’s much too early to determine how quickly this changeover will occur. Make sure you stay with us through the week for the latest updates. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Friday as this system pulls away with drier weather by the start of next weekend.

-T.J.