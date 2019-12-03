T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter start to the workweek with more sunshine tomorrow

Drier air has been sinking in behind the storm system that brought the windy and unsettled conditions across the region over the last few days.

That area of low pressure is now bringing wintry weather to the Northeast.

Back at home, we’re finally seeing more sunshine as well as seasonable conditions with temperatures expected to remain close to average for this time of the year.

Overnight, lows will tumble back into the 20s and 30s under partially starry skies. You’ll want the jacket for sure if you have plans to head out early tomorrow.

A weak front will move our way tonight into Tuesday bringing more of those clouds but we are expected to stay dry.

Winds have been from the SW today and will switch back around the NW in the wake of this disturbance tomorrow. This wind will still bring us mild air as it sinks down over the Rockies and warms up as it moves to higher pressure.

Highs will be climbing back into the 50s and 60s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. By Wednesday, another disturbance looks to move our way and this one is going to bring the slim chance of a sprinkle with a bit better of a chance throughout the state on Thursday. Amounts are looking light though with most spots under 0.10″.

Cooler air will filter in on Friday with highs falling back into the 40s for the majority of the viewing area. We start to warm back up as a ridge of high pressure briefly builds in for the start of the weekend. This will keep us mild and pleasant but a system looks to increase our clouds by Sunday with the potential for a few rain/snow showers by next Monday.

-T.J.