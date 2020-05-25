T.J.’s Forecast: Rain chances continue into Tuesday

An area of low pressure and the associated cold front has brought heavy rains to parts of the KSN Viewing Area and we are not done yet.

Some locations across the region have seen over 4″ with some isolated spots showing radar estimated amounts of 10″!

Scattered showers are likely through the remainder of our Memorial Day and into the overnight as this system tracks east.

Flash Flood Watches continue through this evening in some of our communities with northeastern neighborhoods lingering through Tuesday evening.

This is because another wave of moisture moves up from the south late tonight and into Tuesday which brings more moisture our way. Coverage won’t be as widespread on Tuesday but we’ll start off wet. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s to kick-off our day.

We could see a sprinkle or two through the day but Western Kansas is looking much drier.

Highs will be below average, only topping out in the low to mid-70s.

A secondary low tracks our way late Wednesday into Thursday. This is going to bring another round of showers and storms.

A cold front moving in on Thursday will help kick this disturbance out to the east Thursday night with a lingering shower or storm possible Thursday night. High pressure then builds in Friday bringing a much drier end to the workweek. Our final weekend of May is looking more seasonable with lots of sunshine. Hotter conditions are on the way to begin the month of June with highs in the 80s and 90s by the start of next week.

Have a great night!

-T.J.