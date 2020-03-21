T.J.’s Forecast: Rain chances increase overnight Saturday, more in the coming days

Temperatures have rebounded just a little bit today ahead of our next storm system which is moving from the west.

This disturbance will track into the viewing area late this evening and through the overnight, bringing with it more clouds and moisture.

Rain showers become likely through the overnight, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas. Drier air will win out west but we’re still looking at scattered showers with possibly a few wet snowflakes in northwestern communities.

Lows will be milder thanks to the thick clouds and southerly flow, dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Precipitation will linger into early Sunday before pressing eastward with possibly some peeks of sun by the afternoon.

Highs will be topping out in the 50s as winds turn back around to the north behind this area of low pressure. A wave then ejects itself toward us on Monday.

There will be a little more instability in the atmosphere with this system, which will lead to more thunderstorms. The best chances will be Monday night into early Tuesday.

The atmospheric ingredients do support some strong to severe storms and that is why we have a Marginal to Slight Risk through parts of the state.

High pressure takes over by mid-week which will help to bring the warmth and the pleasant conditions back to Kansas. Temps will surge back into the 70s by Wednesday before a cold front sinks in on Thursday into Friday. That boundary will bring cooler temps Thursday but a quick rebound is on tap to end the workweek. A few showers are possible as the front moves through with a slim chance of lingering moisture by the start of next weekend.

Have a great night!

-T.J.