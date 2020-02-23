T.J.’s Forecast: Rain, isolated thunder for our Sunday, snow developing out west

An area of low pressure has been developing to our west and this is going to bring some big changes as we progress through the rest of our Sunday.

Rain will move up from the south as this storm system moves in with heavier rain expected by the afternoon and into tonight.

Highs will be seasonable on the warmer side of this low with highs in the 50s. Colder air crashes in on the NW side of the storm, making for colder conditions in Western Kansas.

This is where our best chance for accumulating snow lines up. As precipitation falls heavier, this will actually subtract heat from the atmosphere which could make for a quicker changeover to snow.

I’m still thinking the best bet for snow will be late today and into the overnight as temps really cool off. Lows will bottom out in the 20s in western communities compared to the 40s in Wichita.

Through the overnight, the rain will fall heavy at times with a few claps of thunder possible. This is thanks to a bit of instability in the atmosphere.

With all of the moisture pumping in from the south, we could have some minor flooding as rainfall amounts could exceed 1.5″. Low lying areas prone areas will likely have to deal with some minor flooding as there could be isolated spots that see near 2″.

A few snowflakes may mix in on Monday morning in Central Kansas as this system pulls off to the northeast.

Total snowfall will be the heaviest in the western half of the state but a trace to an inch is still possible in northern neighborhoods as this low moves away.

Another disturbance could bring a few rain/snow showers to the region on Tuesday but for now, little to no accumulation is expected. Below average conditions will hold through mid-week southerly winds take over by Thursday.

This will bring us back up toward seasonable levels by late in the week with highs climbing back into the 50s. A slim chance of rain is expected Friday thanks to a piece of upper-level energy that sinks southward through Kansas. On the backside of that, even warmer temperatures are on the docket. Next weekend will feature more sunshine with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-T.J.