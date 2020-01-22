T.J.’s Forecast: Rain/snow tapers into afternoon, another chance Thursday

The wave of moisture that brought a wintry mix to the KSN Viewing Area is beginning to move eastward. Snow, sleet, and rain will begin to taper off as a result. Once we get through the early afternoon, most of it should be out of here. The evening commute should be much better than the morning commute but some slicks spots are still possible on those side streets. As another piece of energy sinks south, a few more rain/snow showers are possible late tonight into Thursday. Here’s the latest!
-T.J.