T.J.’s Forecast: Rain/snow tapers into afternoon, another chance Thursday

Everyone will need to be ready for a slick commute. Snow and rain are making a sweep through the area but with temps near freezing most areas are seeing snow showers to start the day. It's a wet snow that will keep roads damp, slushy, and snow packed for some.

This will continue through the morning as an area of low pressure tracks east. No change to the snowfall forecast as the heaviest amounts will range between 1" and 3".