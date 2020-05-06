T.J.’s Forecast: Rainy changes on the horizon

So far, our week has been gorgeous with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. This will change tonight into our Thursday as our next system moves in.

Clouds will thicken up overnight into early tomorrow morning as this area of low pressure approaches the Central High Plains.

Some may see an isolated shower or storms late tonight especially out west. Lows will be milder with the help of the clouds and the southeasterly flow.

Expect to awaken to temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As this cold front moves across the state, winds will turn around to the north which will help keep us cooler.

The clouds and showers will also help to hold us down with highs only in the 60s for many of us. Expect on-off shower and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas.

A rogue stronger storm is possible near the Kansas-Oklahoma Stateline with a Marginal Risk sneaking up into the Panhandle of Oklahoma.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns. Moisture lingers into early Friday before finally clearing with high-pressure building in to end the workweek.

Friday will be pleasant but chilly with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another front moves through to kick-start the weekend possibly bringing an isolated shower or storm but chances are slim.

The remainder of the weekend will be quiet but storm chances rise Sunday night into Monday. This system coming down the pike will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the second full-week of May, lasting into Tuesday. The active pattern continues with a chance for more storms by the middle of next week.

Have a great night!

-T.J.