T.J.’s Forecast: Raw closeout to Thanksgiving with Storm #3 on the horizon tomorrow

Our Thanksgiving holiday has been a raw and sloppy one across the Sunflower State thanks to an upper-level wave of moisture that brought snow and a wintry mix to the viewing area.

This was Storm #2 that moved in last night. Now that’s it’s moving eastward, we’ll catch a brief break before Storm #3 of the week moves in late tonight into Friday.

Lows will be hanging steady in the mid to upper 30s with a few showers possible by dawn.

Rain will overspread the region throughout the day tomorrow with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s.

You’ll definitely want the umbrella if you have plans to head out and do some Black Friday shopping.

By lunchtime into the evening, we’re seeing some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and even isolated thunderstorms.

There is the threat of a few stronger storms thanks to a fair amount of instability with this system. The best chance for severe weather does lie just to our south into Oklahoma.

Moisture will clear from west to east into early Saturday with some downslope flow, expected on Saturday. This means a slightly warmer day thanks to that air warming up as it moves down over the Rockies to higher pressure.

It’ll be blustery in the wake of this storm and that is why High Wind Watches have been posted throughout parts of Kansas. Gusts could possibly rise close to 60 mph on Saturday so make sure you have those holiday decorations secured.

Cooler air will continue to work in behind this area of low pressure with drier and quieter weather on the docket for Sunday. High pressure holds strong for our first full week of December giving us lots of sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Another disturbance moves in by the latter half of the workweek bringing us the chance for a few showers by next Thursday. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool through the week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

-T.J.