T.J.’s Forecast: Refreshing heat for the weekend, storm chances return

The heat is continuing to build back into the center of the country as high pressure continues to take over from the SW.

This ridge will dominate our weather pattern as progress through the rest of our weekend and into next week with minimal rain chances and even hotter conditions. A few sprinkles are possible tonight though as a cold front continues to make its way toward us. With that, we’ll also see a few more clouds.

The best chances for seeing a shower or storm will be in NW Kansas with a quiet night on tap in the Wichita Metro. If you’re headed out to the NBC World Series, it’ll be hot but smooth sailing with lots of sunshine on tap through the evening.

Lows will fall back into the 60s and 70s with even warmer temps expected Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the boundary, highs look to reach the mid 90s with isolated showers and storms continuing to develop along the front.

This could spread a bit of rain into Southcentral Kansas by late tomorrow evening into the overnight. Any storms that do develop are not expected to be severe with rather meager instability. We could still see some gusty winds and heavier rain as the line moves through the state.

More sunshine will be seen as we kick-start the workweek as drier air moves in from the NW. The ridge will be a little “dirty” with slim rain chances on tap through some of next week as upper-level waves skirt through.

The hotter temperatures will be the big story as this heat dome sets up across the region. Highs will be in the triple digits for some in SW Kansas with heat index values expected to soar past the century mark Kansas wide. Make sure you stay hydrated and remember your safety precautions.

-T.J.