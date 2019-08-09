T.J.’s Forecast: Scattered storms around to start the day, cooler yet again

More storms are moving through the viewing area as an upper-level disturbance continues to work across the state.

Western and Southern Kansas will be the focal point for these showers and thunderstorms as we go through the early parts of our day with heavy downpours and frequent lightning likely. The strongest of cells may even produce some smaller hail and gusty winds.

The same boundary that has been with us at the surface this week continues to kind of wiggle around and now it is sitting just to our west which is providing the lift for these storms.

More look to develop tonight along this front and those, with a little more heating and instability out west, could become marginally severe. This is something that we’ll be watching closely through the afternoon.

Most of us will be drying out though as this first wave of moisture continues to move eastward. This means that if you have plans to head out to the NBC World Series, you should be a okay.

May want to pack a poncho though, just to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be held down will the NE flow and all of the cloud cover so you may want a light jacket just in case.

Overnight, our next round of moisture moves in and this will linger into Saturday morning before we dry out during the afternoon. The third round of showers and thunderstorms moves in by Saturday evening into Sunday and these could also be on the stronger side, with the help of some daytime heating and instability.

Bottom line is that we continue to see these upper-level waves move around this ridge which is still situated to our south. With that still holding strong, we will have more heat and humidity around this weekend. Highs will climb back into the 90s tomorrow and Sunday with even warmer conditions to start next week. This pattern does look to hold into next week but this strong area of high pressure does look to break down some as we go through the next 7-days.

Have a great day!

-T.J.