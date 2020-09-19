T.J.’s Forecast: Seasonable temps and lots of sunshine on tap for Sunday

High pressure is in control which has kept us pleasant and comfortable today but we will have to deal with more haze.

Upper-level winds will continue to usher that our way so be prepared for another milky sky and impacted air quality.

We are not expecting any moisture as this front inches closer thanks to that flow bringing drier air our way. Winds have increased ahead of this front too with gusts over 30 mph expected out west. Overnight, the winds will calm a little, as temps dip back into the 50s for many of us.

This boundary moves into the state on Sunday but we really don’t see many changes. A few more clouds will be in the sky but other than that it will not be too noticeable. Winds will be strong tomorrow from the south which will bring our highs up a touch. Temps will top out in the 80s throughout the region.

This slow-moving front really does not actually pass through the state, as it looks to just skirt us. The cooler air will remain locked to our north as a result. It will be a moisture-starved cold front with dry conditions expected as it tracks east.

Much of next week is looking dry and quiet aside from a weak front moving toward us by Wednesday. Our next best chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late next weekend. A few showers are possible as an area of low pressure and cold front look to track through the Plains. Temperatures wise, we do stay near average with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer