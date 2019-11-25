T.J.’s Forecast: Seasonably mild start to workweek, wintry changes by Tuesday

The weekend is closing down on a gorgeous note across the KSN Viewing Area. High pressure has been the dominating factor of our Sunday with lots of sunshine and fairly mild conditions.

Highs rounded out in the 60s and even 70s today for some locations throughout the state. A few more clouds will sneak in tonight and by Monday as a weak cold front moves in.

Lows will fall back into the 20s and 30s overnight so you will want the jacket early tomorrow.

Temperatures will still be mild ahead of this cold frontal passage with highs once again rising into the 50s and 60s.

NW Kansas will be the exception with temps topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This front will then set the stage for what comes Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will develop to our west, moving in by late Monday into Tuesday.

This will bring the wintry weather back with heavy snow on the docket throughout much of NW Kansas.

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches have been issued from Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a result.

Amounts could top out over 6″ in parts of NW Kansas with some isolated spots possibly climbing over 8’+. As you travel SE you’ll see the amounts quickly taper off with just a trace possible in SW Kansas out into parts of Central Kansas.

Winds will be quite gusty and that could lead to blowing and drifting snow. Whiteout conditions will also be a possibility.

By Wednesday, this storm is out of here and we’re sitting in a lull before our next system moves in. This one could bring potential wintry weather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A sloppy, wintry mix is looking more likely in Central Kansas with temperatures staying steady in the 30s throughout the day. There could be some accumulating snowfall before the transition occurs with eventually a cold rain falling by the evening.

That will continue into Friday as this area of low pressure moves across the state. Rain is looking likely through much of Central and Eastern Kansas on Black Friday so you’ll want the umbrella if you have plans to head out and shop.

Western Kansas looks get dry-slotted some with more scattered shower activity. A lingering sprinkle or flurry is possible Saturday with temperatures remaining cold. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

-T.J.