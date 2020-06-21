T.J.’s Forecast: Severe storms likely this evening

A trough or upper-level low is tracking through Kansas and this has sparked showers and thunderstorms throughout the viewing area.

With the help of the daytime heating and instability, storms quickly turned severe and will continue to track southeastward through the rest of the day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the KSN Viewing Area as a result. Hail, gusty winds, and spin-up tornadoes are a possibility through the evening hours.

As these storms continue to cluster together and form a complex, the threat of damaging winds will be the main concern. This activity will likely be in the Wichita Metro between 9-10 PM and out of here close to 1 AM.

We could see some lingering moisture through the overnight but drier air will begin to take over from the north. Overnight lows will be a little bit cooler as that northerly flow kicks in. We will wake up to temps in the 60s.

More seasonable temperatures are in store for our Monday as well with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s. We cannot completely rule out an isolated storm or two as a trailing cold front dips into Kansas.

With just a little bit of lingering instability, we could see a rogue stronger to severe storm in the heat of the day.

We have a Marginal Risk in place for hail and gusty winds. Temps then begin to rebound as southerly flow takes back over.

This will pump our highs back up into the 90s as early as Wednesday. Stray showers and storms will be possible through the final week of June but not all of us will see rain and many will stay dry. A front looks to sweep in by Friday and this could bring a few storms, some possibly stronger which we will monitor. It will also bring a brief cooldown with highs back into the 80s by Saturday. Next Sunday will also feature a slim chance for moisture with highs surging back into the 80s and 90s.

Have a great rest of your Father’s Day!

-T.J.