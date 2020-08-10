T.J.’s Forecast: Severe storms possible again this afternoon and evening

A cluster of storms will track east through the area early this morning. Severe weather isn't expected but an isolated warning can't be ruled out. Storms could be capable of gusty winds and small hail. A leftover shower or storm could be around after sunrise but it'll be drier for most of us.

By late morning and into the afternoon we'll start to see storms redevelop along a cold front that will push into the area. Points north will be behind the front and it'll be cooler in the 80s to low 90s. It'll be coolest to the northwest and this is also where rain is least likely.