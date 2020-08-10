T.J.’s Forecast: Severe storms possible again this afternoon and evening

A cold front is draped across the Sunflower State to start the workweek. This boundary is sparking up more showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe as we progress into the late afternoon and evening hours. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns. Storms look to linger into our Tuesday as well but chances are not that impressive. High pressure attempts to build in from the west, keeping us a bit drier into the latter half of the workweek. Here’s the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

