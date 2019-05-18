T.J.’s Forecast: Severe storms possible yet again as low pressure, front skirts through

After an active evening Friday, another potentially active one is on the table today. A front is continuing to move it’s way eastward along with an area of low pressure.

Both of these are providing the energy and lift for more thunderstorm development. The area to watch this evening first will be SW Kansas which is closest to the low and the boundary.

These storms will be rather discrete which will pose a greater threat for hail and an isolated tornado possible.

These storms will continue to congeal together into more of a complex or line which will increase our gusty wind threat into the early evening. This area of storms will move into Central and Eastern Kansas through the night with a few storms possibly lingering into early Sunday.

A drier and brighter day will be seen but it will be brief as another potent storm moves up from the south. This brings a MODERATE RISK of severe weather right up into far Southern Kansas on Monday with an Enhanced Risk skirting into central neighborhoods.

This does include Wichita. We’ll have to be “weather aware” yet again. Not only could we see heavy rains but all convective modes of severe weather bringing the chance for long-lived tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. The chance for showers and thunderstorms remains likely into Tuesday before this clears the region into Wednesday. Mid-week will be rather quiet but our active pattern will continue with more thunderstorms possible Thursday all the way into the start of next weekend. If you have any plans for Memorial Day Weekend make sure you stay with us for the most up to date forecast. Temperatures will be cool in the wake today’s system. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Sunday but will start to rebound by Wednesday with readings surging back into the 70s and 80s.

Stay “weather aware”!

-T.J.