T.J.’s Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase tonight into Monday

It’s been a milder Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine ahead of our next disturbance. Winds from the south helped pump our afternoon highs up into the 80s for some parts of Western Kansas.

This wave of moisture will continue to track eastward through the remainder of the evening and into the overnight hours.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely but not everyone will see rain.

Clouds will thicken up as well with lows only dipping into the 50s.

Widely scattered showers and storms will track eastward through early Monday, likely starting off a bit wet in the Wichita Metro. Any moisture should be clearing by midday with a little more sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Highs will surge back into the 70s and 80s once again. A cold front will then make its way toward Kansas by Monday night into Tuesday. This boundary will be the focal point for more storm development with some strong to severe thunderstorms on the table.

There will be more instability and energy with this frontal passage and that is why we have Marginal to Slight Risk throughout parts of Central and Eastern Kansas. A line of storms will likely develop along the cold front, making gusty winds the primary hazard but hail is also possible.

Once this area of low pressure clears, high pressure takes over by mid-week. An abundance of sunshine is on tap Wednesday and not only will we start a drier trend but a warmer one as well. Temps will top out in the 80s and even 90s by the latter half of this week as southerly winds ramp up. By next weekend, our next storm system will be moving our way. It’s a little far out to tell who will see the best chance for severe weather but the track of the low will be key. We will have warmer temps and higher moisture content which will be more favorable for strong to severe storms.

Have a great night!

-T.J.