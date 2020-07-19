T.J.’s Forecast: Showers and storms developing along a cold front this evening

Heat, heat, and more heat for the Central High Plains as southerly winds have ramped up ahead of a cold front.

This means more humidity as well with extremely sticky dew points. Heat Advisories are in effect through this evening so make sure you take frequent breaks if you must be outside.

This boundary and the moisture in the air will help spark storms this afternoon as it tracks into the region. A couple of storms could turn severe with gusty winds and larger hail being the primary hazards.

A Marginal Risk is in place for a good swath of the viewing area. Any activity will weaken through the evening and into the overnight as we lose the instability from the daytime.

The low-level jet or stronger winds higher up in the sky will kick-in and this may help them stick around into the wee hours of our Sunday. This front then looks to lock up on us which will keep a better chance for scattered showers and storms around on Sunday.

Our Sunday morning will be a bit above average with possibly a few showers lingering. Temps will start out in the 60s and 70s.

Highs will be milder thanks to the clouds and the rain, topping out in the 80s and 90s. We still look to have enough energy around for a rogue severe storm or two.

The best chances for storms will be in the afternoon as the instability increases.

A Slight to Marginal Risk is situated throughout parts of the state so make sure you stay weather aware. Hail and gusty winds will once again be the main hazards.

The shower and storm chances hold into the start of next week and we’ll keep the slight chance through mid-week before a ridge of high pressure develops and strengthens in the Plains. On Monday we could also see a couple of storms including gusty winds and large hail as we have a Marginal Risk draped across parts of the region.

More heat and drier conditions are in store as we progress through the latter half of the workweek and into next weekend. High pressure will build in across the Plains keeping us quiet.

Have a great night!

-T.J.