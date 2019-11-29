T.J.’s Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms around as Storm #3 moves through

Our Black Friday sure has been a soggy one with drizzle, fog, and periods of rainfall, all thanks to Storm #3 of the holiday week.

This is the final system to move through the viewing area before we begin to quiet on down.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move up from the southwest this evening into tonight, along a warm front.

A stronger storm isn’t out of the question off to the southeast, which is where we find a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

As winds keeping pumping in milder air from the south, we’ll have enough warmth and instability to support some isolated severe storms but they should stay out of our hair.

That breeze from the south will keep our temps above average and warming through the night though, climbing into the mid-40s by dawn.

We’ll keep the seasonable conditions around Saturday as drier winds from the southwest help us climb back into the upper 50s in the metro.

With cooler conditions to the north, we could support a passing flurry as some wraparound moisture drops back into Kansas.

As this storm system pulls away, blustery winds will be in its wake.

That is why we have High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect from early Saturday into early Sunday. Gusts could climb near 60 mph in some locations so make sure anything outside is secure.

By Sunday, temperatures are much colder, topping out in the 40s for many of us under lots of sunshine. High pressure holds strong into the first full week of December with mostly sunny skies on tap for Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm into Tuesday with highs surging back into the 50s and 60s. A few more clouds will skirt in through mid-week ahead of our next disturbance, which is slated to arrive on Thursday. A few showers are possible but moisture looks sparse.

-T.J.