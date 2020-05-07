T.J.’s Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms continue into the overnight

Showers and clouds have blanketed those ahead of the front this afternoon. Some of these storms that have moved through have been strong and reached severe levels occasionally.

The biggest hazards have been mostly small hail mixed in a with a large hailstone or two and lightning. Another round of severe storms is possible later this evening as redevelopment occurs along a cold front.

Storms will begin to spark up after dark lasting into the overnight. These will be increasingly strong to severe closer to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

As the sunsets, strong storms will track southeast and we will have the potential for large hail, strong wind, and lightning.

Temperatures will be cooler tonight as northerly winds kick-in. Expect to wake up to the 40s Friday morning. Showers are possible on the backside of this system into early tomorrow morning, but tomorrow afternoon will be dry and sunny but cooler.

Highs will only be in the low to mid-60s. A weak system will pass through on Saturday, so showers are possible, but it won’t be a washout. Most spots will just see a passing sprinkle if anything. Temps will cool down again on Sunday behind that disturbance with below-average conditions for our Mother’s Day. A more organized system will bring another round of showers and storms early next week.

Heavier rains are possible Monday into Tuesday but the severe threat looks minimal for the moment. Better ingredients for severe weather look to line up with a system that approaches the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring another shot for thunderstorms. We will catch a nice warm-up ahead of that area of low pressure with highs climbing back into the 70s and 80s by the latter half of next week.

Have a great night!

-T.J.