T.J.’s Forecast: Slight chance of showers and storms this evening

A cold front pushed through the region last night into this morning and this has kept temperatures in check, at least for the most of us.

Humidity values will be lower across some parts of the state, making it feel just a little more comfortable. As high pressure settles to the northeast, southeasterly flow will develop out west. These winds will contribute to what we call an upslope regime out toward the Rockies.

This wind flow is a lifting mechanism for storms and as a disturbance move our way from the northwest, we will see isolated activity spark up.

A Marginal to Slight Risk is draped across Western Kansas for the potential, especially early for a few severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the main concerns.

Widely scattered showers and storms are on the table through the overnight but many will not see any rain at all. Lows will dip into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers and storms will likely linger into early Sunday with the chance that a rogue stronger storm holds on. Gusty winds would be the main hazards with any of these.

We keep the slight chance for isolated storms on Sunday as another cold front works toward Kansas. High temperatures will be in the 80s to 90s tomorrow which is near average for this time of the year.

This cold front will move in tomorrow evening and as it does, isolated storms will likely fire along the boundary.

An isolated severe storm or two is possible tomorrow with hail and gusty winds in the strongest of cores possible.

We could see a lingering sprinkle or storm Monday but most will remain dry with a lot more sunshine as high pressure builds in. Temps briefly cool down behind Sunday’s cold front with temps dipping back into the 80s.

An area of high pressure aloft, sitting to the west will keep northwesterly flow throughout the viewing area. Disturbances will continue to track through the region as a result. A piece of energy moves toward the Sunflower State by Wednesday into the latter half of next week which could bring a stray shower or storm. Chances aren’t looking impressive at the moment. That area of high pressure to the west finally looks to build into the Central High Plains by the end of next week bringing drier and hotter conditions.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer