T.J.’s Forecast: Slightly unsettled pattern holds through the remainder of the weekend

A cold front has been moving through the region and it has brought showers and storms to the viewing area. Some were strong to severe last night, bringing heavy rains and frequent lightning.

This boundary has now pressed into Oklahoma and will be a focal point south of us for more storms this evening. Our next disturbance moves in this evening with a warm front. As it progresses into far Western Kansas, isolated storms will develop.

With some instability and wind shear, a couple of storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. They do look to weaken as they move into the Sunflower State though with a less favorable environment in place.

A Marginal to Slight Risk is in play for these hazards for some of our western neighborhoods so still make sure you stay weather aware. Overnight lows will be comfortable and seasonable for this time of the year.

Sunday will be drier and a bit nicer with more sunshine but by late in the day, the cold front and area of low pressure will track into the viewing area. A few severe storms are possible if they can develop along the boundary.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

Highs will be the 80s with some 90s possible out west ahead of the front as southerly to southwesterly winds ramp up. Warmer air will also move in aloft, creating a cap in the atmosphere. That “lid” could greatly inhibit storm development.

Storms will likely linger into Monday as this boundary presses southeast. Monday will be a lot milder as northerly winds take over. The cold front looks to stall out to our south and as a wave moves over it, we could see more storms develop Tuesday.

High pressure builds in heading into mid-week with quiet conditions and a lot more sunshine. A cold front does track our way by Thursday but will more than likely come through dry. It will knock our temps back a little bit though.

Sunshine prevails as high pressure builds in behind this boundary Friday. Hotter conditions creep into the forecast by next Saturday as high pressure moves eastward and winds turn back around from the south.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer