T.J.’s Forecast: Smoky haze sticks around for our Sunday, stray shower out west

High pressure has been in control in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, keeping us quiet but also ushering smoke our way.

That ridge is now flattening out and westerly winds upstairs will push more haze into Central Kansas today.

A boundary is also working toward the region and this could bring a few more clouds to parts of the KSN Viewing Area. Winds have increased ahead of this front too with gusts over 30 mph expected out west. Gusts over 20 mph are possible in the Wichita Metro.

The southerly flow will help keep our temps at or above average this afternoon with highs in Western Kansas topping out in the upper 80s. We actually do not really see much of a wind switch here at home with cooler air staying locked up to our north. This is because we just get graze by the front with it not taking a southerly push through Kansas.

Overnight, winds do stay elevated from the south but we are expecting another seasonably cool one with lows dipping back into the 50s. Next week is looking dry and quiet aside from a weak front moving toward us by mid-week. This disturbance brings a cooler feel by Wednesday. We will also monitor the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta which could bring a shower or two to parts of South-central Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma late Tuesday.

High pressure then takes back over by late in the week with warming temps. A return to the upper 80s and lower 90s are on the table. Our next best chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late next weekend. A few showers are possible as an area of low pressure and cold front look to track through the Plains. This boundary will also bring a cool-down to the region with highs falling back into the 70s and 80s by next Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer