T.J.’s Forecast: Snow begins to wind down Sunday evening

The gloomy and wintery conditions are sticking around through the rest of the evening as this final band of snow moves through the state.

The potent area of low pressure is now well to our northeast but this band has developed from dynamics in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. It has made for lowered visibility and heavy snow at times.

Some spots have topped out near a half a foot in Nebraska with lighter amounts throughout Kansas.

Snow showers will continue to move eastward into tonight with most of them out of here before 10 o’clock.

Winter Weather Advisories have been extended farther to the east because of this activity. Most spots should pick up under an 1″ as this band continues to move out of the viewing area. The Wichita Metro may see a coating on the grassy surfaces before it’s all said and done.

Some decrease in the clouds will take place through the overnight with a lot more sunshine on tap for our Monday.

Lows will be much colder, dipping into the 20s.

Monday afternoon will be pleasant and seasonable with lots of blue skies. Highs will surge back into the 40s but it will be blustery with the winds from the NW at 15-25.

Winds chills will be colder so make sure you have the heavier jacket ready to go. More sunshine is on the docket for Tuesday with warmer air pushing in from the south. Temps will climb into the upper 40s with some spots out west in the 50s. Wednesday will be mild for this time of the year, ahead of our next cold front.

Much of the state will be in the mid to possibly upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Thursday as this cold front pushes in. Snowflakes may be able to mix in out west if the cold air can race in fast enough. Drier conditions filter back in behind this boundary with a nice warm-up by the start of next weekend.

-T.J.