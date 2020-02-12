T.J.’s Forecast: Snow continues across the region, cold air crashes in overnight into Thursday

Snow has started to move in and it's tracking southwest to northeast. The morning commute will likely be slower due to the wintry weather and temperatures close to freezing.

Slick spots are possible which is why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Central Kansas into Eastern Kansas. It'll be in effect through this evening. The advisory is also in effect for the potential of accumulating snow. Areas to the north and west of Wichita will see lighter amounts that will range from a trace to 2".