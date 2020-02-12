Snowfall has accumulated across much of Central and Eastern Kansas this morning into the afternoon, making for slick travel and many accidents. Snow will begin to mix with a little rain as temperatures likely warm above freezing through the afternoon. Minor accumulations are still expected as moisture lifts off to the northeast. When does this system exit? Here’s the latest!
-T.J.
T.J.’s Forecast: Snow continues across the region, cold air crashes in overnight into Thursday
