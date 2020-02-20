T.J.’s Forecast: Snow exits the region, warm-up in store Friday into the weekend

Many woke up this morning with snow outside of their window. This caused dangerous driving conditions for many across the state.

Temperatures warmed just enough today to improve those conditions, but any water that is left on the roads will turn to ice with lows in dipping into the teens.

An area high pressure is working its way south and clearing out clouds through the overnight. Winds will switch from northerly to southerly overnight so expect warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon.

A warming trend will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. More clouds filter into the state on Saturday and our next system will arrive early Sunday morning.

Rain is expected from west to east, with the best chances during the day on Sunday. Since this system will be a warm one, we will not expect snowfall to create a big impact.

The best time to see snow will be overnight Sunday into Monday but if temperatures don’t drop below freezing, this may come in the form of freezing rain.

Skies will clear on Monday, but then another chance for wet weather will return Tuesday. This disturbance could bring more in the way of rain/snow so make sure you stay tuned.

Have a great night!

-T.J.