It's a quiet start to our Monday and the holiday week but we've got big changes on the way. A chilly morning will turn into a nice late November afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s. It'll be a little cooler in Northwestern Kansas.

A cold front moving through will bring a few more clouds our way. Northwestern Kansas will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day ahead of a winter storm that will bring accumulating snow to northern parts of the state.