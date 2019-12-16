T.J.’s Forecast: Snow winds down, brighter day tomorrow

Snow is finally winding down across the region as this area of low pressure and upper-level wave trailing behind it scoot eastward.

A few lingering flurries are possible through the rest of the evening in our far eastern communities but most of us are done with the white stuff for now. Totals topped out above 3″ for some locations, with places like Goddard seeing 3.2″.

Wichita picked up 3″ on the dot. Drier air is working in from the northwest and this will allow for decreasing cloud cover into the overnight.

Lows will quite bitter for this time of the year, falling into the teens.

Winds chills will be in the single digits and even below 0 in some locations so make sure you bundle up.

With more sunshine on the docket tomorrow, we’re expecting a more seasonable day with highs climbing back into the 40s.

This ridge of high pressure holds strong across the Central Plains into mid-week giving us more in the way of sunshine before clouds start to thicken up on Thursday. Our next front will be approaching and with southerly winds, we’ll have a little more moisture in the air. Winds will also be increasing on Thursday as this boundary approaches as well, with gusts possibly near 25 mph.

A sprinkle or two is possible on Friday as it moves through the state giving us slightly cooler conditions. It won’t last long as more warmth and an abundance of sunshine are in store for the final weekend before Christmas. If you have any last-minute shopping plans, enjoy highs in the 50s and 60s.

-T.J.