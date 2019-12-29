T.J.’s Forecast: Snowfall for parts of Kansas into Sunday

It’s been an active day across the KSN Viewing Area as a powerful storm system has been moving through the region.

Heavy rains have been a big concern throughout our Saturday as well as the chance for severe thunderstorms.

That threat will continue to move eastward as this squall line ahead of the cold front pushes away. Our focus then shifts to the upper-level part of this system tonight.

Lows will be milder in Wichita, sitting in the mid-30s with much colder temperatures out west. This is where we could find some wintry weather as this trailing dip higher up in the atmosphere moves in.

Snow showers are going to develop tonight and skirt eastward with accumulations looking likely in Northern and Western Kansas.

What we call a deformation band is looking to develop tomorrow on the NW side of this area of low pressure which could produce some heavier snow.

It’s really just band that dynamically develops, and stretches on the NW side of a storm system.

The band will be narrow but it could sit for parts of the day tomorrow producing greater snow totals. 2-4″+ is possible in that band.

A few flurries are possible in the Wichita Metro as this whole storm pulls away but we’re not expecting any accumulations. The clouds will hang tough with highs much colder, only rising into the 30s and 40s. By Monday, high pressure is taking over behind this low, bringing a lot more sunshine and quieter weather.

Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the 40s. A nice warming trend develops by mid-week ahead of our next front which is slated to move through on Thursday. Temps will surge up into the mid-50s Wednesday before falling back into the mid to upper 40s. As the front swings through Thursday, a few rain/snow showers will be possible. It looks to be a fairly week boundary with not much moisture but it’ll be something to watch for the latter half of next week.

-T.J.