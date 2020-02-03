T.J.’s Forecast: Spring-Like Sunday turns into a colder and wintry start to the workweek

Temperatures have been unbelievably warm for this time of the year thanks to high pressure that has been sitting on top of us.

Southerly flow has helped out in that effort bringing record-breaking temps to parts of Kansas. One of those spots was Wichita, as we smashed a nearly century-old record with highs in the mid 70s. Russell was another spot that broke a record this afternoon.

A cold front is on the approach and that is going to bring a big change to the Sunflower State. Ahead of that boundary, clouds will continue to thicken up.

That and the southerly flow will keep us mild through the overnight with lows only falling into the 30s and 40s. By tomorrow morning, the cold front will be tearing through Kansas, erasing the mild air. In the Wichita Metro, we’ll still be able to climb near 60 with much colder air out to the west.

Some rain/snow showers will be possible in Northern Kansas tomorrow as this boundary moves in. A trailing disturbance behind the main front and area of low pressure will sink southward Tuesday and bring some accumulating snowfall, especially in NW Kansas.

This is where we find a Winter Weather Advisory which is in effect from Monday into Tuesday night.

Snow will continue to develop through Monday night and into Tuesday with most of it falling lightly.

Some moderate snow is possible though with accumulations of 2-4″ possible in NW communities. Lighter amounts are expected in SW Kansas where a Trace-2″ is more likely.

Little to no accumulation is expected in Wichita but depending on how this upper-level wave strengthens and how close the track is to Kansas, we could see a little more.

Make sure you stay with us for the latest. This will likely be Wednesday as the system pulls away. Thursday will be a lot nicer as drier air filters back in. Temperatures will warm up with the help of the sunshine, making for highs back into the 40s. Another slim chance of rain and snow is possible on Friday as a weak wave skirts through the region. Above-average temps take back over just in time for the weekend with highs near 60° Saturday and Sunday.

-T.J.