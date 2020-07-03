T.J.’s Forecast: Storms possible this evening and into July 4th

In this weather pattern we’ve been in, we continue to see impulses of spin work on through the atmosphere and this has kept our chances for storms in the forecast.

This evening is looking no different. A piece of energy is working out of Colorado and with some lingering moisture drifting southward in Eastern Kansas, we’re looking at widely scattered showers and storms.

A couple of those could turn strong to severe with gusty winds and some larger hail. A marginal risk is in place across a good swath of the state.

Any storms that do develop should lose there punch as we head into the overnight as we gain stability. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year, dipping into the 60s and 70s by the time we awaken on July 4th.

Our Independence Day is looking steamy but it won’t be as hot as the last few days. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s with possibly a few spots in the upper 90s.

Once again, storms look to spark in the heat of the day, driven by that instability. The best chances look to be in our western neighborhoods with just a stray shower or storm possible in Central Kansas.

We could see an isolated severe storm or two in the afternoon and evening hours. The most likely spots for those are in the western half of the viewing area.

The slim chance for a shower and storm holds into our Sunday with the higher chances in Western Kansas. Monday, another disturbance looks to work our way giving us widely scattered showers and storms.

High pressure then begins to take over in full force, which will bring the heat back. Temps will surge back into the upper 90s and triple digits. An upper-level wave may move in Thursday bringing us another slight chance for a couple of storms but as it looks now, many will stay dry.

Have a great night!

-T.J.