T.J.’s Forecast: Stray shower or storm possible through the rest of the 4th

The chance for an isolated storm or two continues through the remainder of our Independence Day. A trough across Colorado has helped spark storms in the heat of the day but we’re looking at more off to the east. This is thanks to an area of low pressure circulating south and east of us.

That low is sitting along a stationary front to our south which is where a better chance of storms sits. Heading into Oklahoma and traveling closer to the Colorado State-line is where the best shot for storms will be this evening.

One or two of these could briefly become strong to severe out west, with gusty winds and hail. We are up against the clock though because if they can’t beat the sunshine into Kansas, we’ll likely see these fizzle out.

Anything that is lingering this evening will lose their punch and diminish overnight. We should remain mainly dry in the Wichita Metro for fireworks with temps cooling into the upper 70s by 10.

We will awaken to temps in the 60s and 70s tomorrow under a mix of clouds and sun.

More clouds will stream in tomorrow from the southeast and once again we could see an isolated shower or storm.

Highs will be a little milder with the clouds and southeasterly flow.

Temps will top out in the 80s and 90s. Another disturbance tracks through Monday bringing widely scattered showers and storms but these are not expected to be severe. The heat starts to ramp back up as high pressure builds into the Plains.

Highs surge back into the upper 90s and triple digits by mid-week with mainly dry weather in store. A storm is possible Thursday as a weak wave moves through the state but chances aren’t looking all that impressive right now. This steamy stretch looks to last into next weekend with afternoon readings over 100° throughout the Sunflower State.

Have a great night!

-T.J.