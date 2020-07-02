T.J.’s Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, chances continue into holiday weekend

The clearing skies have brought in the sunshine this afternoon. This has allowed temperatures to warm to the upper 90s in some places with dew points in the 70s. This moisture and heat will help to fuel storms tonight. Our attention will be directed to western Kansas this afternoon for showers and storms that have turned strong to severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 tonight. The biggest hazards associated with this will be strong to damaging winds and large hail. A tornado is possible but the chance remains low tonight.

Storms will continue through the late evening hours, but will fizzle during the overnight.

Highs tomorrow will bring a little relief. We will only reach the low to mid-90s with partly cloudy skies. The help of the storms and clouds will keep us a little cooler. These storms are once again going to spark in the afternoon with the sunshine and moisture in the air. These are not expected to be severe but a couple could be stronger.

Stray shower and storm chances will continue through the weekend, so you may need to dodge some showers for any holiday plans.

One or two of those storms out west could turn severe during the peak heating of the day. A good amount of instability will fuel this potential with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns.

The workweek will start out with a chance of showers and thunderstorms but these will once again be hit or miss. Weak disturbances will continue to work into the viewing area through the main flow of things keeping the slim chances around. High pressure holds strong higher up in the sky keeping the warmth locked into the region, especially by the latter half of next week.

Have a great night!

-T.J.