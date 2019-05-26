T.J.’s Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible yet again as boundary hangs around

Severe weather continues for this evening, as it has the past few days. Storms will still be a possibility tonight with the biggest hazards being rain and hail with gusty winds being a big one through the overnight.

Storms will stick around overnight but will be moving out of east Kansas shortly after midnight.

Behind that another round will form into Sunday morning and then again Sunday night.

These could be severe as well with the hazards staying the same as what we saw Saturday.

Because of the continuous rain, most of eastern Kansas is still in a Flash Flood Watch until 7 am Sunday morning.

Thankfully, Memorial Day will look a lot drier than this weekend but staying cloudy as the storms move out. The sky will be clearing Monday evening and into Tuesday morning when we will finally see some sun!

-T.J.