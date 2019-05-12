T.J.’s Forecast: Sunshine prevailing Mother’s Day into the start of the workweek

Happy Mother’s Day! High pressure has been building in behind a cold front that brought isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area Saturday evening.

That is continuing to clear the region to the east with a few showers moving through far Eastern Kansas.

Even with our quieter weather today, Flood Warnings do remain in effect for many of us into the start of the week.

Skies will continue to clear through the overnight and with calmer winds, temperatures will be taking the tumble back into the mid and upper 40s.

More in the way of sunshine will be seen to start off the workweek as this area of high pressure continues to move east.

This will turn our winds back around to the SE, giving us a nice boost in our temps. Expect highs to rebound back into the 70s and 80s by Monday afternoon.

The warming trend continues as a bit of a “dirty” ridge builds into the center of the country. What I mean by that is we’ll have slim chances for moisture but we’ll still see some sunshine mixed as well. A couple of weak, upper-level disturbances will move through bringing the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. A sprinkle is possible Thursday and Friday as a more impressive system moves our way. This will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday into the weekend with the possibility of some stronger to even severe storms. Continue to monitor our latest forecasts. Temperatures will remain above average Tuesday all the way into the start of the weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s for many of us. I wouldn’t be shocked if a few western spots even surge into the lower 90s by Friday!

Have a great night!

-T.J.