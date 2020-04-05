T.J.’s Forecast: Temperatures surge upward to begin first full week of April

Southerly winds have become a bit stronger today which has helped our temperatures climb closer to where they should be for this time of year.

The breeze will become even stronger overnight and into Monday ahead of our next disturbance. The combination of thick cloud cover and a stronger southerly flow, lows will remain nearly steady tonight.

Expect to wake up to temps in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see peeks of sunshine to kick-start the workweek but temps really soar by the afternoon, topping out in the 70s and even 80s.

As this wave moves through, we could see a spotty sprinkle but chances are quite slim. It’ll still be great to get out and take a walk or get the bicycles out tomorrow afternoon.

There will be some energy in the atmosphere but with the cloud cover in place, we should remain more stable and keep the storm threat to a minimum.

The wind switch behind the cold frontal boundary really doesn’t make it through the region until Tuesday so expect another day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

We do tap into colder conditions by the latter half of the workweek though and this is when our rain chances go up as our next area of low pressure moves our way. More widespread moisture is on tap and with cooler temperatures, some wet snow may mix in out in Western Kansas.

As this storm system pulls away by Friday, a new one will be taking shape out to the west and this one looks to bring a slim chance of rain for our Easter Weekend.

If you do have plans for a small Easter Egg Hunt, make sure you stay tuned for the forecast. Highs will be near seasonable levels by the end of next weekend, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.