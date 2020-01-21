T.J.’s Forecast: Warm front moves into Kansas, spreading wintry mix by tonight

Clouds are starting to stream in from the west as our next storm system gets closer. Despite the increase in clouds it'll be a dry start to the day, but also frigid.

Most of us are in the teens this morning. Winds are light but some wind chills are in the single digits. After sunrise, clouds will continue to track west to east. It'll be mostly cloudy for everyone by the afternoon. This is when some rain showers will arrive in Western Kansas.