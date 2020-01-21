Live Now
T.J.’s Forecast: Warm front moves into Kansas, spreading wintry mix by tonight

Our next system is gearing up toward the west and this will move in throughout the rest of our Tuesday. Winds will be pumping in from the south, trying to battle out stubborn cold air. Still have fairly dry air in place as well which will play into our cooling of the atmosphere later on tonight. Precipitation is already developing out west and this trend will continue through this afternoon. Mostly a wintry mix/snow is expected in Central Kansas, including Wichita with minor accumulations likely. Here’s the latest!

-T.J.

