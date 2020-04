The snow continues to the west as unsettled conditions pass through. However, the snow is light and widely scattered so any additional accumulation should stay at a minimum. A Winter Weather Advisory for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma will be in effect through 10am.

A sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out through sunrise in Central Kansas but chances are slim and most of this part of the area will start the day dry. Another Freeze Warning remains in effect through 10am.