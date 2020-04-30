T.J.’s Forecast: Warming trend continues as we round out the workweek

Turn that air conditioning on! Temperatures this afternoon warmed to the 70s, 80s, and even 90s for some. This warm weather is brought to you by a ridge of high pressure that is building off to the west and bringing the summer-like weather.

Lows will be milder through the overnight thanks to more clouds and a stronger southerly breeze.

The dry weather will hold into Friday but we can’t rule out a sprinkle as a weak disturbance tracks through the state.

This will turn our winds back around to the north but not before we can warm up into the 80s and 90s.

The warming trend will continue through the first portion of the weekend until a cold front will make its way through the state. Winds will turn around and bring a cool northerly flow with the chance for wet weather. As this boundary moves through, isolated strong to severe storms are a possibility.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is issued out in western Kansas for late Saturday. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

Temperatures will take a dip after the cold front moves through, but most will remain about average. Sunday will begin to dry out just a little, but it doesn’t last long. Our next system will move in Monday bringing another round of thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to the severe side once again, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas. It’s something we’ll be watching closely.

Temperatures will ramp back up Monday ahead of this front, into the 80s but a cool-down arrives Tuesday. Highs will drop back into the 70s and hold rather steady into the latter half of next week. The active pattern doesn’t look to stop as more moisture is possible Wednesday into Thursday but the chances look slim.

Have a great night!

-T.J.