T.J.’s Forecast: Warmth holds into the start of the weekend, storm chances increase Saturday evening

A cold front is sitting to our west and ahead of that, we’ve been able to warm up into the 80s and 90s. A weak disturbance has also been working through the state, bringing a few sprinkles today. That will move eastward early this evening.

High pressure is moving away from us and this will open the doors to our next system. Temperatures remain mild through the overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s for many of us.

We can’t rule out a spotty storm in Northwestern Kansas as this area of low pressure marches closer. One could turn stronger early and for that, we have Marginal Risk.

These should fizzle out once they lose some of that daytime heating.

The warmth and dry air hang on for Saturday with temps still climbing into the 80s ahead of the boundary with cooler conditions to the north. As this front continues to work southeastward, our storm chances will increase.

We will have some instability to work with in the atmosphere so we can’t rule out a couple of stronger to possibly severe storms.

Hail and brief gusty winds would be the primary concerns. A Marginal Risk is in place throughout a good chunk of Western Kansas for this possibility.

Moisture will continue to move through the viewing area overnight Saturday into early Sunday with scattered downpours expected. Most of the rain should be out of here by around midday Sunday with a drier afternoon in store.

Another front will approach the region Sunday night into Monday bringing the next round of storms. There could be a few stronger storms Monday afternoon in Central and Eastern Kansas as this front moves through. Tuesday into Wednesday are looking much drier with our next system bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Thursday. These fronts will knock our temps back toward seasonable levels with highs in the 60s and 70s by the latter half of next week.

Have a great night!

-T.J.